Best of Wilson County: Wilson Bank & Trust

Feel stuck choosing between a friendly local bank that knows you by name, and a megabank that may offer more digital capabilities?

In Wilson County, the best option (the ‘Best of the Best,’ in fact) doesn’t force you to choose one over the other – because you can have both. For more than three decades, Wilson Bank & Trust has worked to provide a comprehensive menu of financial services, combining electronic options and outstanding service.

Taking good care of customers is simply part of Wilson Bank’s culture, going back to the day the bank opened in 1987. Today, as then, customer service begins with a great team of employees. By cultivating a workplace based on faith and family, WB&T has established a reliable workforce of banking professionals who like where they work. The values that make WB&T a great place to work also help the staff create an environment of care and comfort for each customer they reach.

Convenience is another staple at WB&T. Throughout Wilson County, branch locations and ATMs are more than plentiful, giving you quick and handy options anytime you need to make a transaction in person. And inside the doors of each Wilson Bank & Trust office, convenience remains a big priority. In addition to a range of deposit and savings products for all types of everyday banking needs (including free Kasasa checking accounts with rewards you can really use), there’s always easy access to an employee who can help you with mortgage and construction lending, business banking, insurance and investment products, identity protection and more. New capabilities also allow you to replace or renew your debit card instantly at any branch if you wish.

Of course, in today’s world, convenience at physical bank locations is just the tip of the iceberg. Thanks to consistent growth and expanding resources, it’s become a realistic goal for Wilson Bank & Trust to be a financial technology leader in Middle Tennessee. Without losing the personal touch, the bank’s online and mobile capabilities keep expanding, and tech-related products and services continue to give WB&T customers added convenience and security. Options like mobile check deposits, apps to secure and manage debit cards and credit cards and a personal financial management tool are just a few examples, and an expanded identity protection service will be available soon.

Outstanding service and the latest electronic capabilities are vital, but there’s yet another facet of community banking at which Wilson Bank & Trust excels. Being a hometown institution means giving back and staying involved, and WB&T continues to be a community-oriented organization that stays connected with neighbors and patrons. Through car shows, Family Fun Days, the annual Southern Home and Garden Expo, outdoor movie nights, free shred days, stockholder picnics and WB&T’s signature event each fall, Oktoberfest, bank employees have regular opportunities to interact with customers and to get to know them better outside of business hours. Wilson Bank & Trust also goes all out to participate in community events like the Wilson County Fair, where employees distribute free popsicles and lemonade to fair visitors. Aside from events, giving back at WB&T means supporting numerous schools and charitable organizations through sponsorships, donations, special programs and volunteer hours.

If you like using the newest banking technology to manage your finances, but also want personal service from a local bank that knows and appreciates you and your community, having it all is not out of the question. Wilson Bank & Trust can meet all your needs in ways that make you feel good about where you do your banking. Call or stop by your nearest WB&T office, or visit wilsonbank.com, and find out why Wilson Bank & Trust is Middle Tennessee’s Community Bank™.