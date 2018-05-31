Best of Wilson County: The Jewelers

That is when he knew there was a chosen path to his life. Ever since that faithful day in 1997, Shawn has been honing his craft. Originally from Hendersonville, Shawn is a Middle Tennessee “lifer” but has been a part of the Lebanon landscape for better than half of his 45 years.

“I have been part of so many amazing events,” said Shawn. “I don’t want to be a one time stop. I want to see a couple grow and be part of their legacy as well.”

From helping a young man pick an engagement ring for his new bride to creating one of a kind jewelry art from pieces that may have been handed down from generation to generation, Shawn has a passion that is evident as soon as you walk into The Jewelers. When The Jewelers opened their new location at 1501 West Main (next to Market Basket Liquors) in 2016 a new era was born.

"This is the look I had dreamed of. This is our style," said Shawn. His tattoos showing, blue jeans and untucked shirt style is a bit out of the ordinary in these part, but Shawn is ok with that. "I like to feel comfortable and I want our clients to feel the same,” said Shawn. He and his wife Lindsay, also a Lebanon staple, would love for you to come experience the style so many have come to love. They have a huge selection of the areas coolest styles including engagement, colored gems and even custom designed home decor.

Visit them online www.myjewelerrocks.com or call The Jewelers at 615-547-4444