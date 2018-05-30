Groom wins gift card from BankTennessee

“We recently held a buy, build, redo sweepstakes at the bank to promote home loans and are proud to announce that Billy entered his name in the registration box at the bank and won,” said Brad Houser, Middle Tennessee president. “He told us he plans to buy a table saw with his gift card.”

“Lebanon and Middle Tennessee is booming, and BankTennessee is helping it grow,” said Stephen Key, branch manager. “From mortgage loans to finance your dream to custom construction loans to build your own home, we strive to give you the best experience because we want to be your bank for life.”

For more information about BankTennessee, visit the office at 355 South Hartmann Drive across from Lebanon High School or call 615-449-4730. Visit banktennessee.com for more information.

“We take banking personally and are committed to providing a personal level of service where our customers matter. It’s a philosophy that has worked for us since our bank was founded in Memphis in 1934, more than 80 years ago. We attribute our success to our personnel and local communities we support,” said Jim Rout, chief executive officer and president of the bank.”

Headquartered in Collierville, BankTennessee has eight retail banking offices in Collierville, east and downtown Memphis, Germantown, Ripley, Munford and Lebanon in Middle Tennessee.

As of Dec. 31, BankTennessee had $308,178,832 in assets. The bank offers a full range of financial products and services, including personal and business checking accounts, mobile banking, online banking, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, custom construction loans, commercial and consumer loans, treasury management, remote capture and merchant card services.