Best of Wilson County: Kinslow Veterinary Clinic

We have four veterinarians who see large and small animals and exotics. In addition, our clinic offers an in-house laboratory, digital radiography, ultrasound, laser surgery and therapy, microchip services, boarding, a Pet Taxi that will pick up your pet at home, as well as ambulatory trucks are available.

We are a walk-in clinic with regular hours Monday through Saturday, as well as 24-hour emergency services. Please visit our website at www.kinslowvetclinic.com or call our office at 615-444-9424 with any questions.

We are happy to call Wilson County home and are proud to be your hometown veterinary clinic.