Best of Wilson County: Just Box IT

PACK IT AND PROTECT IT

As a service to our customers, Just Box IT offers high-quality moving boxes and a wide variety of packing supplies at a reasonable price. We can help you with tips on how to pack different types of items.

CONVENIENT - VERSATILE - SAFE

Go Green Mobile Storage is a safe, reliable and affordable way to store your goods. It's easy and convenient. Save yourself the stress and hassle of renting, loading and driving a rental truck. Cut your labor time - load and unload only once. Move and store on your schedule.

CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE

LEBANON, TN

Just Box IT

680 Tennessee Blvd.

Lebanon, TN 37087

Office: 615-453-9912

Fax: 615-453-0779

Go Green Storage

680 Tennessee Blvd.

Lebanon, TN 37087

Office: 615-453-2288

Fax: 615-453-0779

Just Box IT

307 Babb Dr.

Lebanon, TN 37087

Office: 615-453-9912

Fax: 615-453-0779

MT. JULIET, TN

Just Box IT

9601 Lebanon Rd

Mt Juliet, TN 37122

Office: 615-754-1235

Fax: 615-453-0779