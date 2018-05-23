West Wilson utility wins regional best-tasting water contest

The competition took place May 10. The drinking water samples were judged on clarity, bouquet and taste.

TAUD Region 5 consists of Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Sumner and Wilson Counties. In addition to West Wilson Utility District, the other participating utilities included Gladeville Utility District, Hartsville Trousdale County Water, Hendersonville Utility District and LaGuardo Utility District.

Dr. Dinah Kitchens with the Tennessee Department of Health, Craig Ingram with TN811 and Brian Harstine with Servline judged the competition.

TAUD conducted the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Contest in each of the association’s 11 regions in the last few months. The winner of each regional competition will compete Aug. 9 at TAUD’s 2018 Business Utility Conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The statewide winner will the represent Tennessee in February in the Great American Taste Test at the National Rural Water Association Rally in Washington D.C.

The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts is Tennessee’s first source of training, technical assistance and advocacy for more than 400 water, wastewater and natural gas utility members. For more information, visit taud.org.