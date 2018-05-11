Wilson Bank & Trust receives award from American Cancer Society

As one of the area’s first corporate sponsors, Wilson Bank & Trust has supported ACS’s Relay for Life since 1996, raising more than $1 million. The award is the only recognition of its kind in Tennessee.

The honor was announced at Wilson Bank & Trust annual stockholders picnic Tuesday evening at the bank’s main office on West Main Street in Lebanon.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to raise funds for such an impactful organization that’s been one of our biggest charity partners for more than 20 years now,” said Wilson Bank & Trust president John McDearman. “Giving back to our communities is such an important part of who we are, and we plan to continue our longstanding support of the American Cancer Society.”

Wilson Bank & Trust is only the second corporate partner to receive the Legacy Award. Kroger received the honor in 2017.

This year’s Relay For Life event will take place June 15 near the Wilson Bank & Trust main office at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Teams and individuals can register at relayforlife.org/wilsontn. The event will offer a family friendly atmosphere with special activities for children.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.