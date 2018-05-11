Lebanon celebrates National Small Business Week

Mayor Bernie Ash, Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce president Melanie Minter and Lebanon economic development director Sarah Haston went to a few businesses May 5 to show their gratitude.

“In Lebanon, we celebrated small businesses by shaking hands, exchanging smiles, delivering donuts and cupcakes, but most of all, with fellowship,” Haston said. “We couldn’t make it out to everyone, but we did the best we could. If we missed you this time, we will try to see you next time.

“Thank you to everyone in our community for supporting small businesses, and thank you to all the owners for giving so much to our community. We appreciate you and value you every day. We just wanted to get out there and show our appreciation.”

Ash owned a photography studio in Lebanon and said he understands the heart involved with the passion of a small business.

“We try our best to support small businesses and shopping local all year long, and this was a fun way to get out and show our support,” Ash said. “Remember, when you shop at home, your money stays at home. Local business people are able to make a living and sales taxes stay in Lebanon. We all win when you shop in Lebanon.”

Businesses visited included Southeast Impressions, Wiggins Jewelry, the Beauty Room, Capstone Pediatrics, Smile Solutions, Gibbs Pharmacy, Kerry Becht Physical Therapy, Body Kneads, Cumberland Animal Hospital, Be Still and Breathe Wellness Center, Market Basket, the Jewelers, Sweet Things Bakery, Charlie’s Shoe Repair, Urban Mills Promotions and Boutique, Sailor J, Poppie’s Boutique, Iddy & Oscar’s, Dreams Boutique, the Faith Store and Wilkie’s Outfitters.