Body Kneads, Etc. cuts ribbon at Hamilton Station

The company will offer free fitness classes and specials through Saturday in celebration of its grand opening.

The mother-daughter team of Julie Wilson and Heather Hull started the company with the intent to educate people on the benefits of massage therapy and promote health and wellness.

The two studied massage therapy at Southeastern Institute and continued their massage therapy education in Myofascial Trigger Point Therapy at the MYO Pain Institute in Chicago. Wilson and Hull are partners at the spa.

“We are so blessed to be part of this community, Wilson County and Middle Tennessee,” said Wilson. “We came here from Texas 10 years ago, and this is beyond my wildest dreams for what is happening here today, and the support that we have from our community and [building owner Jack Bell] and his family.”

The 13,000 square feet building, owned by Jack Bell and Rick Bell, is part of the Bell Building, a new commercial center in the Hamilton Springs transit-oriented development off Highway 70 in Lebanon.

A Music City Star train station is in the construction phase in Hamilton Springs, and the Traditions at Hamilton Springs, a 55-and-older community, will break ground later in the spring.

For more information on Body Kneads, Etc., visit bodykneadsetc.com.