American Wonder Porcelain employee receives donation

The employee, Wade Sloan, lost his house when it burned in the early morning.

According to Mt. Juliet fire Deputy Chief of Operations Chris Allen, firefighters arrived at the home to fine it heavily involved in fire. Mt. Juliet firefighters requested help from Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters because the nearest fire hydrant was more than a mile away.

The six residents of the home, including Sloan, escaped safely by the time firefighters arrived.

After the fire was extinguished, Allen said the house was ruled a total loss.

“FDMJ asks everyone to keep this family in their thoughts and prayers as they deal with this loss,” said Allen.

On Friday, employees gathered together to present Sloan with money and food they raised, and the president of the company, Jianping Huang, flew to Lebanon from China to present Sloan with a Honda Odyssey.

“I hope you enjoy the new van, and stay with us, and we can get through everything,” said Jianping. “We hope every one of our employees can be happy and work happy here.”

Sloan thanked the employees and administrators before he took his new van for a test drive around the parking lot.

“Thank you so much,” said Sloan. “Y’all have all been so good to me. I’m so thankful.”