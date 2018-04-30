Nashville tax return preparer pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

According to court documents, Mora owned and operated Latinos Unidos, a tax preparation business in Nashville. Mora admitted from 2013-2017, she prepared and filed false tax returns for her clients to help grow her business. Mora inflated her customers’ returns by claiming false child tax credits, exemptions and false filing statuses. She admitted she also filed her own false tax returns from 2014-2016 by underreporting her income from Latinos Unidos. In total, Mora caused a tax loss of $379,540 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Mora will be sentenced Aug. 3 and faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.