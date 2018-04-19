Southeastern Tank celebrates 40 years in Tennessee

Charles “Chuck” Dowdy and Frank Osborne founded the company in 1978 as Hermitage Harvestore. Dowdy and Osborne serviced the local farming community by building silos and feed systems for livestock.

Forty years later, Southeastern Tank grew from a two-man operation to become the leading supplier of water tanks in the southeastern United States.

The company opened a new location in Wilson County on Vesta Road near the Gladeville community in 2010.

“We were looking for something that was going to have good access to interstates,” said Middle Tennessee representative Dustin Dowdy. “We did not want to move back into a crowded place. We didn’t want to go somewhere into an industrial park where we were dealing with a lot of traffic and tractor-trailer traffic.”

Dowdy liked the area so much, he moved to Gladeville after living his whole life in Rutherford County.

“We couldn’t be happier,” said Dowdy. “I moved my family. I grew up in Murfreesboro, was living in Smyrna at the time, had lived in Rutherford County most of my life. I fell in love with Gladeville so much that I moved my family to Gladeville. My daughter has spent her entire elementary education there, she’s about to finish the fifth grade at Gladeville [Elementary School]. My son will start there next year. We’ve made some really good friends. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be in Wilson County.”

Dowdy said one thing he wishes he had at the Gladeville location is more Wilson County employees.

“We’re constantly looking for good people,” said Dowdy. “We feel like we offer a fairly competitive position for tank builders in the area. Right now, I don’t have anybody from Wilson County, and I would really like to change that. Sometimes it’s the nature of the work that keeps people from wanting to do it, because it is tough. There is a lot of travel involved. But, we do provide competitive wages and really good benefits. We’d love to have more of the people in our community and close by working for us.”