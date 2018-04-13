Scott Giles joins Bradshaw Health

Giles was born in Reno, Nevada and graduated with honors from the University of Nevada in Reno with a degree in pre-medicine. He received his medical degree from the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City. Giles served as a medical officer with the U.S. Navy for seven years. When he was discharged in 1990, he moved to Lebanon and has practiced emergency medicine since then.

Bradshaw Health currently offers innovative depression therapy under Giles’ direction. It’s described as a different approach to treating depression. Medication was shown in several studies to be effective to improve the symptoms of depression and elevate mood 72 percent of the time. This is a far better success rate than many of the current SSRI medications on the market. For more information, call 615-444-4126.