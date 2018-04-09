Veterans can reclaim items from closed Ryan’s

Ryan’s closed unexpectedly March 26. According to a statement from the company’s corporate management, the closure was strictly a business decision.

“[The closure] is in no way a reflection of the hard work of the location’s management or employees,” the statement said. “We appreciate the community’s patronage and hope to serve you at one of our other locations in the future.

A sign posted at the entrance informed guests the restaurant was closed and they hope to serve at another location very soon.

Auction Nation, a nationwide online auction company that specializes in commercial business liquidations, relocations and reverse logistics, auctioned off the remaining assets, aside from the items donated by veterans.

Veterans and family members who want reclaim items may call Jack Hawp at 615-681-3029.