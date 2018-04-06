Lebanon Chamber promotes Jones

“It’s not a whole lot different from what I do, but it’s more of communicating between the board, staff, members and still [doing] the ribbon cuttings,” said Jones, who said the roles do come with more responsibility. “It’s a multitude of things, because I still do the front desk.”

Jones joined the chamber eight years ago and previously worked as office coordinator.

Jones will coordinate ribbon cuttings, as well as oversee chamber outreach efforts, including chamber outreach and functions.

Jones has seen the role of the chamber increase as the area has grown and said she loves getting out into the community.

“I love the outgoing part with the community,” Jones said. “It makes me happy to be out there.”

Jones said chamber president Melanie Minter and vice president Andrea Wilke supported her in every step of her journey, along with former chamber president Sue Vanatta.

“They’ve been huge,” said Jones, who said she is blessed to work with her sisters. “They recognize the things I do.”