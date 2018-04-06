Journeys Distribution Center unveils expansion

The 207,000-square-feet expansion represents a 62-percent increase from its previous 333,000-square-feet facility that currently totals a 540,000-square-feet warehouse. The expansion is also expected to add up to 75 jobs in the community in the next five years.

“We have been in Wilson County for more than 15 years and are proud to continue to grow in this community with our expansion,” said Mario Gallione, Journeys president. “Journeys Distribution Center is now a state-of-the-art facility that will allow our team to expand and more efficiently service our orders nationwide.”

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash joined community leaders and Journeys Group employees at Friday’s event to recognize the continued commitment of the company’s growth in Wilson County. The tours of the Journeys Distribution Center gave event attendees an insider look to the operations that are projected to ship 24.2 million units this year.

The new features of the Journeys Distribution Center include a new employee entrance, along with 150 additional employee parking spaces, a new truck court with an additional 125 trailer spaces and 21 additional dock doors, a 156-percent increase of reserve pallet locations, 14 additional e-commerce stations and the technology to allow for batch picking rather than the previously used single picking for fulfillment of e-commerce orders.