Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel opens in Lebanon

Located at 1145 Franklin Road, the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Lebanon will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by 3H Group Hotels in Chattanooga.

Located 20 miles from Nashville International Airport and 30 miles from downtown Nashville, the Fairfield Inn and Suites Lebanon offers guests access to Cedars of Lebanon State Park, Antique Mall, Opry Mills and the Grand Ole Opry.

“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate tier category,” said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager with Fairfield Inn and Suites. “At Fairfield Inn and Suites, we provide an easy, positive and productive travel experience, as well as the promise of consistent and reliable service at an exceptional value. The Fairfield Inn and Suites Lebanon is a truly stunning example of the brand’s contemporary look and feel, and we are pleased to introduce Fairfield Inn and Suites hotels in the Lebanon area.

“The new décor package is warm, timeless, forward thinking and inviting with simple nods back to the brand’s heritage. Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand’s roots.

The new guestroom design is impactful, unique and addresses the functional needs of the Fairfield guest for a seamless experience. The room was designed with the modern traveler’s needs to stay productive on the road in mind without overcomplicating the guestroom. The artwork in the room takes center stage with the window treatment acting as a focal point, displaying photography taken at the Fairfield Farm. The material is sheer and allows light to pass through the photography, warming up the room and creating a comfortable environment.”

The guestrooms also feature a mobile desk, refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave.

Additional hotel amenities include an outdoor swimming pool with a patio, a fitness center, around-the-clock Corner Market, valet laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services, and offers 800 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 60 people. A complimentary hot breakfast, featuring oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles and other healthy items, such as fruit, yogurt and whole-grain cereals and breads is also available.

Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott is designed for today’s traveler who is looking to be productive on the road, whether for business or leisure. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield Inn and Suites offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With nearly 900 properties around the globe, Fairfield Inn and Suites participates in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards. Members can link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit fairfieldinn.com.