Economic group talks retail PILOT

The board currently uses a PILOT program for manufacturing and industrial development, but expressed interest in growing its retail attraction efforts.

“I think it allows us to tell the developers that we’re open to it on the PILOT program under the same program. It also opens us up for discussion with the [Wilson County Industrial Board’s legal counsel],” Hixson said. “We’re to the point where we can say, ‘we’re open to this,’” said G.C. Hixson, JECDB executive director.

“The lawyers I have talked to have encouraged us to be very cautious on anything where it’s not something where you’re proposing a public improvement type of thing,” said board member Bob Rochelle.

Rochelle said public improvement facilities include stadiums and other similar facilities, but not the concept of a PILOT program for retail attraction, which is relatively new in the state.

“I think there’s a clear understanding for a path where we can look at those type of projects under our programs with the same process,’ Hixson said.

Hixson discussed Project Discovery, which involved a developer from Chattanooga.

“We met with them a couple of times. I think at the end of the day, we really couldn’t resolve the issue with coming up with $3 million or $3.5 million of difference in funds. Again, it got us a step closer, I think, to the PILOT program. It got us a step closer to [free trade zones], but at this point and time, I don’t think we could come up with something – either impact fees abatement or sales tax things – they wanted to make their numbers,” he said.

The board met with city leaders earlier this year to discuss the desired future focus of the group, and all identified retail recruitment as a desired focus.

“It was a lot of discussion on jobs and we got into white-collar and office jobs, and that seemed to be the mission of the group,” said board member Rob Porter about the Lebanon meeting.

“I think from the Lebanon meeting, their interest is in professional development. I think Lebanon is our bell cow for industrial things we want to do,” Hixson said.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash discussed the meeting in February.

“I mentioned retail, because we see a lot of places for retail to grow. I know they mostly do industrial and that type of thing. Since we have a lot of space on South Hartmann Drive and Legends Drive and Cumberland Center, we talked a little bit about what they could do to help us with that,” Ash said. “Some of the councilmen mentioned we were interested in office space built and white-collar jobs coming to Lebanon.”