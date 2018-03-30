Lebanon Outlet Marketplace adds Urban Threadz to retail roster

Slated to open in April, the local men’s store will expand the center’s collection of savings up to 65 percent off premium brands, including Nike Clearance Store, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Talbots, Gap Outlet and more.

Urban Threadz offers pants, shirts and leisure suits, as well as Stacy Adams shoes, ties, belts wallets, watches, socks and cologne and carries men’s sizes medium through 6-XL. The men’s clothing brand will open in April in a 998-square-feet space between Famous Footwear and Dress Barn.

Lebanon Outlet Marketplace is a 227,523 square-feet outlet shopping center in Lebanon, which features more than 60 designer brands, including Ann Taylor Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Carter's, Gap Outlet, Gymboree Outlet, Loft Outlet, Nike Clearance Store, Sunglass Hut, Talbots, Van Heusen, Zales Outlet and more at savings of 25-65 percent.