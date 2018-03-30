Jessie named sales coordinator at Lebanon Hampton Inn

Platinum Management Services of Nashville manages the hotel.

Jessie, as sales coordinator, will be responsible for fostering new business and growth opportunities for the hotel, along with strengthening community ties. Jessie worked in the hospitality industry in a variety of capacities, accumulating more than 20 years of relevant experience.

Jessie has a business degree from Volunteer State Community College. She is an active member of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and enjoys volunteering within the community and trying her hand at new recipes. Jessie lives in Lebanon, her hometown, with her 5-year-old daughter.

“Shannon will play an integral role in the success of the hotel, as well as a key leadership role in providing exceptional customer service to our guests,” said Regina Samy, vice president of operations for Platinum Management Services.

“We are thrilled to have Shannon joining us at Hampton by Hilton Lebanon,” said Sandra Roberson, general manager of the hotel. “Shannon’s proven track record, paired with her passion for the industry and deep understanding of customer service, will deem her an incredible asset to the team.

The 84-room Hampton is at 1065 Franklin Road. The property is situated at Interstate 40 and South Hartmann Drive. Amenities include complimentary hot breakfast, Hampton’s On the Run Breakfast Bag, 1,000-square-feet meeting space, 24-hour business center with free printing, fitness center, complimentary wireless internet throughout the hotel, Hampton beds, mini-refrigerators and microwaves, 42-inch high-definition televisions, outdoor swimming pool and guest laundry.

Hampton by Hilton Lebanon is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free wireless internet and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay.

Members can also redeem their points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with at amazon.com with Amazon Shop with points. For more about Hampton by Hilton, visit hampton.com and news.hampton.com.