Parks welcomes Rene Ketelsen as new realtor

Ketelsen has more than 16 years of experience in sales and said she is excited to bring her expertise to real estate. She currently works as regional sales manager at Shepherd Specialty Papers in Watertown.

Throughout her career, Ketelsen specialized in relationship building and said she looks forward to bringing that knowledge to real estate.

“There is so much potential in Tennessee, specifically Wilson County, to help people achieve their goal of homeownership. This year will prove to have huge growth, and I want to help make that happen. Establishing lifelong relationships is an amazing feeling,” Ketelsen said.

She said she chose to join Parks because of the technology, support and family atmosphere.

“Parks is top of the line when it comes to being ahead of current trends and making sure customer needs are number one,” Ketelsen said.

Originally from California, Ketelsen is a graduate of Lebanon High School and Cumberland University. She holds both a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in human resources. She also has a son who graduated from Wilson Central High School and currently attends Middle Tennessee State University.

The Parks family of realtors is home to more than 700 agents in five counties, making it one of the largest locally owned real estate companies in Middle Tennessee. The Parks companies includes Parks residential real estate firm, Parks Auction Co., the Parks Group commercial real estate division, Solomon Parks Title and Escrow Services, Legacy Home Loans mortgage division, Parks Property Management Services, Parks Relocation Department and new construction development. In addition to its 14 Middle Tennessee offices, Parks also has four locations of Premier Property Group on the Florida Gulf Coast.

In 2016, Parks Realty completed 6,407 home sales that totaled $2.05 billion. Parks ranked No. 1 by sales volume in the Nashville Business Journal and ranked 35th out of 157 top independent firms. In 2017, Parks ranked 85th out of the top 500 firms in transaction sides, according to Real Trends Top 500 Report. More information is available at parksathome.com.