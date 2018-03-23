Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, Jersey Mike’s team for month of giving

Throughout March, customers can make a donation to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt at the Lebanon Jersey Mike’s restaurant or at any other Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the Nashville area. Customers can select $1, $3 or $5 donation tear-off sheets located near the cash register.

On March 28, which is the ”Day of Giving,” Lebanon residents and surrounding residents are invited to the Lebanon Jersey Mike’s restaurant and enjoy a sub meal. The Lebanon Jersey Mike's will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised more than $5.5 million for local charities nationwide. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is at 1315 W. Main St. in the West Commons Shopping Center behind Ruby Tuesday’s.

Any business that would like to donate to the Lebanon Jersey Mike's Subs store for this charity may contact Michele Carson at 615-803-1055 or go to the Lebanon Jersey Mike’s.