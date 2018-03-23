Local A+ Storage manager wins state honor, manager of the year

Engler has managed the Mt. Juliet location since August 2016. The Mt. Juliet property has performed well under her stewardship, and it recently opened a new two-story addition at the location.

In 2017, Engler increased revenue by 5 percent due to low availability, and in the third quarter, she successfully opened a new 40,000-square-feet two-story addition. She worked to get the addition ready, making files and marketing a successful Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event, complete with live music, prizes and catering. Her year ended with less than 1 percent in delinquent tenants, and she broke the company record in retail sales, with more than $10,000. Her retail ticket average was $36.91 per new customer. She boasts a five-star rating among Google reviews.

Engler is involved in charity work with the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Mt. Juliet Help Center, Wilson County Emergency Services Rehab 23 and Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter. She is an active trade partner with Del Webb Lake Providence and the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce. She visits local apartment complexes frequently with goodies and donated a unit as a supply drop off for victims of Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico.

“Engler’s success is based on her relationship with her tenants, business leaders and friends in her community. Her passion and desire to learn and grow in this industry is evident. She enjoys the TNSSA events and all of the friends she has made through the association,” said Stephanie Tharpe, senior vice of president of operations. “It has been my delight to watch her grow and it was my honor to nominate such a deserving candidate for this award. We are extremely proud.”

Founded in 2003, A+ Storage operates seven facilities in downtown Nashville, LaVergne, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, Nolensville and Spring Hill. It’s is the fifth time the organization was awarded the state manager of the year award from the Tennessee Self Storage Association. Tharpe received the award in 2012, Betsi Jackson in 2013, Ashley Dawn in 2015 and Allen Baxter in 2016.

Serving Tennessee for more than a decade, the TNSSA offers four quarterly events and one two-day legal seminar and conference each year. The TNSSA was affiliated with the National Self Storage Association since 2007. As a united voice for the self-storage industry, the TNSSA is dedicated to provide the highest level of service to promote the continued growth of the association.