Hardware of Watertown extends its inventory

“We just added two completely new lines of lawn-and-garden tools for the homeowner and professional,” said Rickey Nixon, “We are also getting more geared toward the contractor and are always open to suggestions. Our product line grows each month to what the community wants and needs.”

The Nixons added a broader selection of trim line, plumbing supplies, plants, seeds and garden soil. According to Rickey Nixon, “We are at a ‘cuff’ between planting cold-winter plants and warm-weather plants, but in one to two weeks, it will be time to plant the warm-weather plants only.” The Nixons provide seeds for personal use or in bulk for farmers.

“We carry paint and vinyl siding to beautify your home, ice melt, nuts, bolts and many general hardware supplies,” Julie Nixon said.

Rickey Nixon’s grandfather on his father’s side was full-blooded Cherokee and owned 500 acres of bottomland that is now Center Hill Lake. His grandmother on his mother’s side was full-blooded Chocktaw, who lived to be 96 years old.

“She was a fireball,” said Rickey Nixon, “I am half Irish and half Native American, and longevity comes from both sides of the family. My mother is now 83, and I check on her every day. I feel like the strict upbringing I had has made me the person I am today. I think as a child working with my grandmother in the garden raising food and crops and my father having dairy, pig and beef farms influenced me.

“Julie and I both have done some extensive traveling. We have seen a lot. This town is the best place in the world to be. I live a blessed life and feel very blessed each and every day we are here. I grew up here in Watertown, and there is no other place I would rather be, now and from now on”

The Nixon’s store, according to the matriarch, is rated “one of the top four hardware stores in Wilson County, providing friendly and helpful services to our customers.”

Rickey Nixon said he takes great pride in serving the locals, like Kenny Clark, on a regular basis.

“We see him most every day. It’s odd not to see him. He is a good guy working in the community,” Rickey Nelson said.

“There are a lot of unique personalities who come in here. We enjoy the unique individuals who come in and cut up and shop with us. It makes for a pleasant day. Interacting with the people here in Watertown is what we love. We try to greet everyone with a smiling face, and we get a lot in return.”

Four years ago, the hardware store was where the Dollar General is currently in Watertown. Julie Nixon said they have maintained “a commitment to our customers each business day.”

Hardware of Watertown will be featured as a business of the month at the next Watertown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on April 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 122 E. Main St. in Watertown. The event is expected to give the public the chance meet local business owners and learn more about their services in a casual environment. Refreshments will be served.