Parks welcomes new Lebanon sales manager Scott Harris

Harris joined the Lebanon office as its sales manager. His experience in marketing and real estate and his passion for customer relationships made him ideally suited for a leadership position in the growing office, said Parks CEO Bob Parks.

Harris completed his bachelor’s degree in marketing at Middle Tennessee State University. Prior to real estate, he worked at three of Nashville’s most prestigious advertising agencies, as well as the world’s largest Christian publisher. He also owned a chain of art studios, which gave him valuable one-on-one customer experience which he said led him naturally to real estate.

“Building relationships is the real reason I chose to be a real estate agent,” Harris said. “Marketing is my area of expertise, but connecting and establishing lifelong friendships is my specialty. After speaking with CEO Bob Parks and auction division brokers John Higgins and Stan Vaught, joining Parks was an easy decision.

“I quickly realized that Parks has the culture and caliber of people that I have always wanted to surround myself with. Being a part of the Parks family is a perfect spot for me.”

Harris currently lives in Lebanon with his wife, Kirsten, and their 2-year-old daughter, Ebby Bale.

The Parks family of realtors is home to more than 700 agents in five counties, making it one of the largest locally owned real estate companies in Middle Tennessee. The Parks companies include Parks residential real estate firm; Parks Auction Co.; Parks Group, a commercial real estate division; Solomon Parks Title & Escrow Services; Legacy Home Loans mortgage division; Parks Property Management Services; Parks Relocation Department; and new construction development. In addition to its 14 Middle Tennessee offices, Parks also has four locations, Premier Property Group, on the Florida Gulf Coast. In 2016, Parks Realty completed 6,407 home sales that totaled $2.05 billion. Parks ranked No. 1 by sales volume in the Nashville Business Journal and ranked 35th out of 157 top independent firms. In 2017, Parks ranked 85th out of the Top 500 firms in transaction sides, according to Real Trends Top 500 Report. More information is available at parksathome.com.

Harris can be reached at 615-715-4333.