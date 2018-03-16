BWise Trailer Mall readies grand opening in Lebanon site

Headquartered in Chambersburg, Penn., BWise Manufacturing builds both BWise and Bri-Mar trailer brands on its 20-acre property with about 414,000 square feet under roof.

Co-founded in 1995 by Brian Wise and Marcus Blank, Bri-Mar Trailers was started in a family barn with two employees, Bri-Mar was since recognized twice as one of America’s top 100 fastest growing new small businesses, currently Bri-Mar Trailers is one of the most recognized trailers brands on the market with trailers on both coasts, Alaska and Hawaii.

In 2012 after spending some time away from the trailer industry, Brian Wise a 25-year veteran of the trailer manufacturing industry founded BWise Manufacturing with the goal to make the most innovative trailers on the market and in 2013, Bri-Mar became part of BWise Manufacturing and moved to its current location.

BWise manufactures as many of its parts as possible in house, including cylinders and hoists, using lasers, press brakes, CNC machining equipment and a state-of-the-art automated powder coating system. All parts and designs are aided by a team of engineers who make sure each manufactured part or assembly is crafted with performance and safety in mind. BWise Manufacturing is dedicated to the safety of its employees and customers and is a member of the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers, adhering to strict trailer manufacturing laws and regulations.

The goal of the BWise Trailer Mall is to bring innovative product and brand awareness to Tennessee and the surrounding states. Currently it occupies a 3-acre property with a well-stocked parts showroom and more than 100 trailers at any given time.

The BWise Trailer Mall also features customer service and knowledgeable staff. Its goal is to not only sell a trailer, but also to partner the customer with a trailer that will meet and exceed their needs for years to come.

Models on the lot include dump trailers, equipment trailers, goosenecks, landscape, ATVs, utilities and more.

BWise Trailer Mall representatives invite the public to come out and celebrate with them during their three-day grand opening event March 22-24. There will be trailer demonstrations, promotional giveaways, a live broadcast from the FISH and free food March 23-24 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will also be a chance to win a free trailer. Enter any day of the open house for the March 24 trailer drawing.

The BWise Trailer Mall is at 2515 Lebanon Road along Highway 70, just east of the Sports Village.