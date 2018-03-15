Wilson unemployment rate increases to start 2018

Wilson County’s jobless rate rose in January to 2.9 percent, a 0.5 percent increase from December and a 1 percent decrease from the same time last year.

Rates in 65 counties came in less than 5 percent and 5 to 10 percent in 35 counties. Wilson County ‘s rate was the fifth lowest in the state behind Williamson, Davidson, Cheatham and Rutherford counties, respectively, while Sumner County also held an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent.

Houston and Rhea County had the highest jobless rates with 6.8 percent.

Wilson County’s rate in January represented 2,010 unemployed workers compared to a 68,460-person workforce and does not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits.

Lebanon’s rate for January fell at 3.5 percent, a 0.7 percent increase from December. The city’s rate represented 510 unemployed workers, compared to a 14,810-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for January was 2.7 percent, a 0.5 percent increase from December’s rate. The rate represented 480 unemployed workers compared to a 17,970-person labor force.

The Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, rate increased 0.4 percent to 2.8 in January. The rate represented 28,740 unemployed workers compared to a 1.01-million-person labor force.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for January came in at 3.3 percent, unchanged from December. The statewide rate represented 106,800 unemployed workers compared to a 3.11-million-person workforce.

The national unemployment rate for January remained at 4.1 percent. The rate represented 6.6 million unemployed workers compared to a workforce of nearly 155 million people.