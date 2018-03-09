Wilson Bank & Trust honors community council members, welcomes new ones

During an annual dinner at the bank’s main office in Lebanon, bank officials formally thanked outgoing council members throughout Wilson County for their contributions and also welcomed new members who will serve as advisors for the next few years in their respective communities.

Exiting Wilson Bank & Trust community council members honored by the bank recently included David Liddle, Charlie Weaver, Wendi Cathey, James Neuble, Teresa Brown, Jeff Rowlett, Terry McDonald, Jana Pastors, Julie Harrison, Randy Lamberson, Yancy Belcher, James Hueey, Jane Hay, Sue Vanatta and Toby Lane.

Incoming members of Wilson Bank & Trust’s local community councils for 2018 include Vernon ‘Butch’ O’Neal, Lee Bond, Tonya Denny, Phillip Eatherly, Chris Robinson, Keith Harris, Eric Hillis, Amanda Winfree, Amber Cowan, Kevin Mosely, Monica Fox, Lauren Lafevers-Flatt, Michelle Hill, Jason Partlow and Tod Southworth.

Since the bank’s inception in 1987, Wilson Bank & Trust has established community councils, which consist of area business leaders and professionals, to advise its board of directors. Community council members serve three-year terms.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a comprehensive list of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.