Jim Amero known as junk man to the stars

“Any movie, video or commercial that has been produced in the area, I have always been open for them to pick up things to enhance the show,” said Amero, “I have met many stars and legends.

“I remember Lyndsey Wagner, who played the Bionic Woman, coming in years ago and bought my homemade jams and jellies to take back to her home. She made a lot of people in town happy, because she bought several large items, as well. Sharon and Bob McComb, who used to own the bed and breakfast here, hauled her items to Washington state for her and were guests in her home for several days.

“Garth Brooks, when he first came out of retirement, did a Dr. Pepper commercial here. He was very complimentary of Watertown. He kidded with everyone on the street. He was a real down-to-earth gentleman.

“Then there were the famous American Pickers, Mike and Frank, who came to town. They spent all day here signing autographs. They picked a shoeshine outfit and a raggedy teddy bear from me.

“Justin Bieber came here to do a music video not long ago. He was a little brat. He filmed out of the laundry mat. From my store, he picked up two cowboy hats and did photo shoots with them. I took the hats to my granddaughters and told them he had worn them. Before I knew it, the whole neighborhood was at their house to see the hats Justin Bieber wore.

“I have many more stories like these but I leave you with one more for now. Oprah Winfrey came to Nashville to view the film her father and several local faces were in called ‘Charlie’s War.’ I was designated to go to the Green Hills theatre and take pictures. I got to meet Oprah, Diane Ladd and several others there.”

Amero is gearing up for the next Mile-Long Yard Sale on April 21 in Watertown. He has served as ambassador of the popular yard sale for the last several years.

Jim’s Antiques will be featured as the business of the month for March at the next Watertown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Amero’s new location at 207 E. Main St., across from Nona Lisa Pizzeria in Watertown. The event will be March 15 from 5:30-7 p.m. The public is invited to meet local business owners and learn more about their services in a casual environment. Refreshments will be served.