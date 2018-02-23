Worley joins First Freedom Bank

“We are very pleased to have Tucker as a member of the First Freedom team,” said Beavers. “Tucker has a great education, is very familiar with the Wilson County area and loves being an active part of the community.”

Worley is a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, where he has volunteered for numerous mission trips, served as a church camp counselor and currently serves as the coach of the boys’ high school basketball team. Worley is also involved with the young professionals group at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce.

Worley is a graduate of Wilson Central High School and recently completed his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Freed-Hardeman University.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties, and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $440 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders throughout Middle Tennessee. First Freedom Bank is member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additionally, First Freedom earned the Five Star rating by Bauer Financial, an independent bank and credit union rating firm.