Nutro to undergo name change

The facility has been dedicated to the Nutro portfolio since it was built in 1992. According to company spokesperson Andrea Goldstein, the change will allow the opportunity to support Royal Canin’s growth and meet the needs of more customer and their pets in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented associates of Lebanon into the Royal Canin family,” said Goldstein. “Their expertise and dedication to quality will help us continue to grow our business in this important region.”

All current employees at Nutro will stay on at the plant through the transition. Several cat and dog formulas within the Royal Canin portfolio will be manufactured in Lebanon after the transition, which will happen in the coming months.

“The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets bases on size, age breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements,” said Goldstein. “Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide.”