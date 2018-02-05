Sarah Haston: Where do I begin with marketing?

Also, it is something that most people think anyone can do – so they try to do it themselves. I do believe you should always “own your brand,” but I don’t always believe you should be in charge of your own marketing. When you think of marketing, most people think about:

• search-engine optimization.

• pay per click.

• video.

• social media.

• blogging.

• content.

• speaking.

• community service.

• customer experience.

• advertising.

So where does a business start? I think more importantly the question is where do they want to go?

Typically, a small business owner starts with a tactical list of marketing efforts instead of thinking about an overall marketing strategy. It sounds a little like this:

• We need a new website.

• We need to start blogging.

• We need to do email marketing.

• We need online video.

• We need a facebook page.

Instead of thinking about just your website, try to think about your ideal customer and how they might find you online and use your site. This will help guide your search engine optimization, as well as your functionality of your website, therefore changing your user experience. This is also where a business owner must realize the importance of valuable content, and that it is a part of the customer journey from the beginning, starting with awareness, education, sample-to-purchase and then to refer. This is when one must realize marketing must come from a process point of view matched with strategy.

Let’s move beyond the tactical and develop a strategy to target, capture, nurture and convert ideal leads into business. Don’t waste time marketing and selling to people who will never buy. Save time and energy by identifying and understanding your ideal customer. The secret to increasing your success isn’t more marketing – it’s targeting. Don’t squander your marketing budget and hundreds of hours generating leads that take your business nowhere. Find your ideal customer from the outset, and everyone wins.

Here is a thought. Think about who your 10 best customers are and what you need to do to attract 10 more just like them.

• Dive deeper: From your customer base above start looking at the characteristics of these successful accounts or best customers. Let’s search for any common characteristics that are shared by this base.

• Find your differentiation: Anyone can say they are the best and it’s great to be the best, but why are you different? Being different and not like the rest is what your competitive advantage answer is and higher sales. Start developing and defining your competitive advantage. After you have identified your ideal customers, start asking them questions and gain insight to why they like you more then the others similar to you or in your industry.

• Create a marketing strategy framework: Strategy thinking forces you to push your marketing strategy of your ideal customer and differentiation into every marketing activity. This is a concept that asks you to create communication, processes, offerings, and campaigns aimed at strategically moving prospects and customers through five stages of awareness, education, sample, purchase and refer. By viewing each of these strategies as a place to appeal to ideal customers and reinforce your differentiation, you create the kind of framework that leads to your profitable customers.

• Awareness: This is the phase where sales, social media, content, networking, public relations will do well, and even search advertising and referrals start here.

• Education: This is the state where once you attract prospects to your website or location you have to give them reasons to come back, reasons to relate and even reasons to like your team and also provide reviews, success stories and customer testimonials.

• Sample: This is where the relationship and communication regarding your products or services comes to play. One must be able to demonstrate on a personable level how the products and services will benefit and be likeable throughout the relationship.

• Purchase: For this state, the focus is still on educating but from the standpoint of a new customer.

• Refer: The customer journey is ultimately about referrals. If you can build the best relationship and maintain your likeability factor – people will refer more business to you.

This is the framework for a marketing strategy, and I suggest you think about each of these with relating to your top 10 customers, with the idea of trying to find 10 more just like them.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.