XPO Logistics signs lease on new industrial property in Lebanon

The logistics and transportation service provider has 1,444 locations around the world. HSA Commercial Real Estate completed construction on the 651,380-square-foot building on a speculative basis late last year.

At the intersection of State Route 840 and Highway 109, the building is the last site within Commerce Farms Business Center. XPO Logistics is scheduled move in May after a limited interior build-out is completed.

GEODIS Logistics fills the remaining 372,181 square feet of Commerce Farms V.