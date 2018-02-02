JM Insurance recruits project manager to manage overall agency organization, efficiency

McGill, an experienced project manager with a successful track record of optimizing effectiveness and efficiencies, will be responsible for marketing, sales, retention, service objectives, claims operations and carrier relationships within the agency allowing sales and account executives to deliver a greater client experience throughout the client tenure.

“I am so proud to have Jonathan in our agency,” said Beau F. Massengille, president. “We’ve experienced tremendous growth with our carriers. Jonathan’s experience in implementing and improving processes, procedures and tools ensures that we continue that growth on a consistent basis while allowing myself, our sales executives and account executives to focus on building trusted relationships with our existing and future clients.”

McGill previously served as project manager at Morpho Trust USA in Franklin, where he increased the team’s performance volume by six times. McGill earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in enterprise management, from the University of Tennessee. He is also a graduate from the Belmont University Massey Graduate School of Business, where McGill earned his master’s degree in business administration.

“I’m excited to join the J.M. Insurance team,” McGill said. “I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the agency in the coming year.”

Founded in 2012, J.M. Insurance Agency has made strong carrier partnerships to provide protection and security to its clients. Learn more at jminsuranceagency.com or call 615-547-6161.