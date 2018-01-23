Survey questions county’s future

“What we tried to look at were the potential barriers for growth, the perceptions of the business economy here in Wilson County and the city and then looked at the effectiveness of our agency,” said JECDB executive director G.C. Hixson.

Just more than 30 of 72 recipients filled out the four-page survey, which yielded a 44.4 percent response rate, nearly double the average response rate. Survey responders represented the economic group and each municipality in some capacity.

Younger Associates compiled the response data for the group, including several key findings from the survey.

Overall, 70 percent of survey participants said they believe the Wilson County business environment is better than it was five years ago.

Responders identified primary and secondary education, safety and emergency services and tax burden and higher education opportunities as top quality of life components, and identified population growth, sufficient revenue to meet public needs and quality of labor force as the top three economic issues facing the county.

Infrastructure, roads and utilities were rated as the greatest barrier to continued economic growth in Wilson County and municipalities. Responders identified the area’s central location as its greatest asset, while the capital improvement budget was rated the biggest challenge.

In relation to the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board, most responders said they were very aware of the structure, programs, assistance and successes of the group, with all areas measuring a 4.1 or above on a 5-point scale.

Ratings related to the group’s effectiveness over the past five years was above average, with four categories receiving 4.2 or above out of a possible five rating for recruiting new businesses and industries, assisting existing industries growth and problem solving, developing and maintaining a useful economic website and providing economic data.

More than 60 percent of responders said they felt the group’s payment in lieu of taxes program has been successful, and 50 percent said they would like to see the PILOT program used in other areas.

Responders identified office development and professional headquarters as the most important area that the group should focus on in the future.