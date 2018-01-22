Mt. Juliet chamber to hold annual awards banquet

The banquet honors people, groups and businesses that have made a significant impact on the chamber and Mt. Juliet community. The theme for this year’s banquet is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Doors open at 6 p.m., and awards and dinner begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is business formal, and admission is $70.

To register for the event, visit business.mjchamber.org/events/details/chamber-choice-awards-5962.

Chamber president Mark Hinesley said the group decided to move the event to the Capitol Theatre two years ago to accommodate more event attendees, while also “introducing one of Wilson County’s most magnificent venue’s to many who may have not yet had the opportunity to visit the Capitol Theatre.”