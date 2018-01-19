Permobil further expands custom seating business

The deal will further expand Permobil’s offering in the seating and positioning market in the U.S. and Canada, company officials said.

“We see tremendous potential in custom seating to improve health outcomes and achieve clinical objectives for individuals with complex needs,” said Tom Borcherding, president of Permobil seating and positioning.

Complementing the deal, Permobil has recently established a dedicated and clinically focused sales team in the U.S. to better support its seating and positioning business.

Permobil expects the deal to close by the end of the month.

This is the third acquisition Permobil has made in the seating and positioning market in the past few years. Most recently, in October, the company announced it acquired Bozeman, Montana-based Comfort Co.. In 2015, Permobil acquired Belleville, Illinois-based The ROHO Group.