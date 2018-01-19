Nashville International Airport sets new record with 14.1 million passengers in 2017

In 2017, 14,134,448 passengers traveled to and from BNA, an increase of more than 1.1 million passengers, representing an 8.9 percent increase over the previous year, and setting a new all-time passenger record for the fifth consecutive calendar year. 2017 was also the second calendar year in a row to add more than 1 million additional total passengers.

In January 2017, MNAA broke ground on BNA Vision, the Airport Authority’s dynamic growth and expansion plan for Nashville International Airport, which includes expanded concourses, additional security screening lanes, state-of-the-art International Arrivals facility, on-site hotel, transit station and more.

“The growth we are seeing year-after-year at BNA is a testament to Nashville’s popularity and the robust business climate here, as well as a strong reminder and affirmation of the need to expand our airport,” said Doug Kreulen, MNAA president and CEO. “The Airport Authority is undergoing changes to adapt to that growth, in both our organization and the airports we manage. This coming year, we’ll see more of BNA Vision taking shape, as multiple projects get underway, and we’ll continue to focus on keeping BNA an easy and assessable airport, all while delivering world-class customer service.”

Additionally, BNA launched a number of new initiatives and services in 2017, including:

• Southwest announced nonstop service to Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Cancun, its first international route out of BNA.

• British Airways announced the highly sought-after service to London’s Heathrow Airport to begin May 4.

• WestJet began Calgary, Alberta, Canada, service – a new destination for BNA.

• Delta Airlines began service to Raleigh-Durham and Seattle.

• Virgin America joined the BNA team with service to San Francisco.

• rolling out a new fleet of compressed natural gas shuttles and opened an onsite CNG fueling station.

• opening two new shops at BNA, Music City Beer and Spirits and Parnassus Books.

BNA is currently served by 14 airlines and offers 450 daily flights. Nashville International Airport provides nonstop air service to more than 50 destinations.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority was established in 1970 and owns and operates Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport. With more than 14.1 million passengers visiting each year, Nashville International Airport is the fourth-fastest-growing airport among the top 50 airports in North America. BNA serves 450 daily flights to more than 50 nonstop markets. It is now the 33rd busiest airport in the U.S. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Learn more about BNA Vision, the growth and expansion plan for the airport, at bnavision.com.