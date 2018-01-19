Kim Cowan joins First Freedom Bank

“We are happy to have Kim as the newest member of the Providence office team. Kim is a lifelong resident of Mt. Juliet and a familiar face to many people in the community. She possesses excellent customer service skills and will be a great asset to our staff and our customers,” said Beavers.

Cowan is a Mt. Juliet native with deep roots in the community. She attended Mt. Juliet High School and formerly owned and operated her own small business. Cowan was an active volunteer with Christmas Toy Store for several years.

Cowan continues to live in Mt. Juliet with her husband and two daughters.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $440 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders throughout Middle Tennessee. First Freedom Bank is member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additionally, First Freedom earned a five star rating by Bauer Financial, an independent bank and credit union rating firm.