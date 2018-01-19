Amazon move to Nashville could benefit Wilson County

The company announced Nashville as a top 20 candidate for its second headquarter facility, dubbed HQ2, a full equal to its Seattle headquarters. Nashville and the 19 other cities were selected from 238 proposals from across North America.

Other finalists include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Raleigh, Miami and more.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy, former executive director of the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board.

Amazon evaluated each of the proposals based on the criteria outlined in the request for proposals to create the list of 20 candidates that will continue in the selection process.

G.C. Hixson, Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development executive director, said the group joined other counties and submitted secondary sites in cooperation with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hixson said the group would not know about the status of those sites for awhile, but said Nashville’s selection as a top candidate could have major benefits for Wilson County and surrounding areas, if it hasn’t yet.

“As Nashville continues to be evaluated, it can help the entire Middle Tennessee market,” said Hixson, who said national and international eyes could turn to the area based on Amazon’s interest. “It indicates there’s a lot of positive things happening here.”

Some Las Vegas and online bookmakers, such as Bovada, have Nashville as the favorite to land the project, followed by Washington D.C. and Atlanta. Hixson said if the headquarters lands within Davidson County lines, it could create possibilities in other areas.

“When you have a project of that size, there’s certainly going to be suppliers and other industries that come with it,” Hixson said.

Amazon HQ2 will be a complete headquarters for Amazon, not a satellite office. The company plans to invest more than $5 billion and grow this second headquarters to accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Hixson said the length of the project could be of benefit to smaller cities on the list, like Nashville and Raleigh.

“I believe labor will determine the location at the end of the day,” Hixson said.

In addition to Amazon’s direct hiring and investment, construction and ongoing operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community, according to an Amazon release.

“This solidifies what Nashville is doing and we’re a part of that,” Hixson said.