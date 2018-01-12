Walker, Geisenhoffer named to positions in management

Walker was named mortgage sales manager for the bank’s western region. In the newly created position, she will oversee secondary market mortgage lending operations for an area that includes western Wilson County and all of Davidson County. Walker has worked for Wilson Bank & Trust for more than 14 years and served as office manager at the Providence branch since 2015. She is a graduate of Leadership Wilson and is an active member of the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce and Women in Business.

“Beverley’s experience in mortgage lending has been a great asset for her, the bank and the customers she has served over the years,” said regional president John Goodman.

Walker and her husband, Brandon, live in Watertown with their three children.

With Walker’s transition away from branch management, Geisenhoffer was named the new manager at the Providence office. Geisenhoffer joined the bank 14 years ago, and most recently managed the Tennessee Boulevard office in Lebanon. He is a graduate of Cumberland University and the Southeastern School of Consumer Credit.

In the community, Geisenhoffer serves as board chairman for Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County and is a member of the alumni board of directors at Cumberland University. He is also a graduate of Leadership Wilson.

He and his wife, Erin, live in Mt. Juliet with their two daughters, Ava, and newborn Raelyn.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is one of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings. The bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.