Free tax workshop for new businesses coming in January

The workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the Department of Revenue’s Andrew Jackson State Office Building at 500 Deadrick St. in Nashville. It will be in the Hearing Room on the ground floor.

The workshop in designed to assist those encountering business-related taxes for the first time. Tax specialists will provide the basic information needed to comply with registration and tax requirements. During the session, attendees will have the opportunity to listen to these specialists, ask questions and receive materials explaining tax responsibilities. Areas of discussion will include business tax, sales and use tax and collection procedures.

Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, call 800-342-1004 or 615-253-0600. More information about the workshops may also be found at tn.gov/revenue.