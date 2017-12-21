Lebanon Municipal Airport sign first of its kind

The sign, installed in August by David Tompkins with Advanced Signs and Graphics, was printed with a machine built at DPP Technologies, which has a laboratory in Gallatin. Covenant Plastics in Gallatin did the final finish, LED lighting and assembly.

"The Lebanon Municipal Airport and aeronautics today are excited to be a part of advancement in this technology process,” said Heather Bay, day-to-day operations manager at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. “It is riveting to be at the forefront of today’s technologies, from custom 3D-printed signs to advancements in additive manufacturing and to see it in aeronautics is our blessing”

Tompkins bought a 3D printing machine from DPP Technologies and said he thinks it’s one of the best modern products for signs.

“It cuts down on all of the labor, because you just need one person to put the specs in,” said machine inventor Bill Roberson. “You leave for the night, and the machine just keeps working, because once the information is in it, it can do it all by itself.”

Since the installation of the sign, two more locations have requested 3D-printed exterior signs, including the new Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce building.

The 3D printing does what regular computer printers do with more substantial substances than ink. The printers allow the user to build layer upon layer of material until there’s a physical representation of what is represented in the computer-aided design program.

“Until we invented this machine, 3D printing was divided into two camps,” said DPP sales director Darren Manning. “On one side, there was the very expensive, highly technical machines that were being used in labs and experimented with. On the other side, you had the little desktop printers that print just 12 inches squared. Those print with a material called PLA, which isn’t something you can use in a final product, because it decays in the environment.”

Roberson and Manning both think the machine they sell is innovative in multiple ways, particularly in its capabilities with printing signs.

“The sign industry hasn’t changed since the introduction of LED lights in about 1999,” said Roberson. “What we’re trying to do is innovate the sign business so that small businesses can afford a machine without having to pay all of the labor costs.”

A little more than three years ago, a friend posed a challenge to Roberson, “If someone could ever figure out how to build a printer that did not require the use of a spooled filament, it was be a game changer.”

Roberson picked up the challenge and, on nights and weekends in his basement, he began to seam together the breakthrough technology that would become the first mid-scale pellet-fed 3D print head in the world using direct pellet extrusion.

Under patent-pending protection, Roberson is assembling a financial and development team to move the invention into the open market.

According to Roberson, the key difference in DPP’s technology is the use of low-cost pelletized materials instead of costly filaments or liquid resins that are currently on the market. As a benefit, the cost of the raw materials for printing is reduced, making it affordable to print things that were formerly impractical.

Roberson said the technology has opened a whole world of possibilities for print materials that were not an option before.

“The DPP XL DPE 3D Printer has been used to print carbon fiber, nylon, fiberglass reinforced ABS, silicone, metal and wax for lost wax casting,” said Roberson. “The future looks bright for DPP and the world of mid-sized additive manufacturing, from prototyping to small-run manufacturing to real-world useable product on many platforms.”

For more information on DPP Technologies, visit dpp3d.com.