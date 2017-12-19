Charis Health Center expands clinic hours

“Thanks to support from the community and our amazing volunteers, we’ve been able to expand our clinic hours,” said Lea Rowe, executive director. “Charis will now be open Monday through Friday at one of our two locations in Mt. Juliet and Gladeville.”

Charis Health Center is a nonprofit faith-based primary care clinic with no political affiliation. Its mission is to provide effective and affordable primary health care to the medically uninsured in Middle Tennessee.

“Many of our hard-working neighbors don’t have health care coverage for a variety of legitimate reasons, and the number of people in the coverage gap continues to grow,” Rowe said.

Charis provides routine examinations, assessments and basic laboratory testing. There is a $25 copay for an office visit. A well-woman exam, including a free mammogram referral, is $40. Appointments are required.

At the Mt. Juliet location, new clinic hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the second Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for well-women checkups, PAP smears and mammograms. To reach the clinic, call 615-773-5785.

At the Gladeville satellite clinic at 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, hours are Tuesdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Contact the clinic at 615-444-2627.

“Often, patients are struggling with multiple life challenges in addition to their health,” Rowe said. “The Charis staff and volunteers, as servants of Jesus Christ the Healer, strive to meet physical, mental and spiritual needs. Charis Health Center is #BringingTheMissionHome.”

For more information on becoming a Charis Health Center patient or volunteer, call 615-773-5785 or visit charishealthcenter.org.