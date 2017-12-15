logo

EXIT Rocky Top Realty’s Tom Parham awarded superior growth and development designation

Staff Reports • Updated Dec 17, 2017 at 9:45 PM

Tom Parham, broker and owner of EXIT Rocky Top Realty with seven locations in Crossville, Cookeville, Sparta, Livingston and Lebanon, was awarded the superior growth and development designation during EXIT Realty Corp. International’s annual convention recently at the Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel and Convention Center near Dallas. 

“Tom is taking his business to a whole new level,” said Steve Morris, founder and chairman of EXIT Realty Corp. International. “He has acquired a number of companies for all the right reasons, recognizing opportunity and the right people. He is laser-focused on the growth and development of his business and is truly deserving of this designation.” 

EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date, paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. State-of-the-art technology, including the Expert Marketing Suite, gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and $4 million was pledged to charity. For more information, visit exitrealty.com.

 

