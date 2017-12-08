THW Insurance Services welcomes Rebecca Sipp

After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University, Sipp started her 11-year commercial insurance career in Nashville, working first in marketing and then growing into an account manager role.

“I’m very happy to be back in Lebanon where I grew up and can spend more time with my family while also reconnecting with old friends. THW Insurance is my forever home and where I plan on staying for the remainder of my career. I’m excited to have the opportunity to offer services, which help businesses’ project their assets. I look forward to this new journey and have already had the pleasure of helping clients with their insurance needs,” said Sipp.

“We are extremely excited to have Rebecca on board sharing her knowledge and experience with our customers on their insurance needs,” said Rick Thorne, partner at THW Insurance Services.

To find out more information about Sipp or THW Insurance Services, call her at 615-446- 9742 or email him at rebecca@thwins.com. Visit thwins.com to find out about all the insurance services offered.

THW Insurance Services is an independent agent for the sale of insurance products available through, and underwritten by, a number of carefully selected insurance companies. Founded in 1999, the experienced insurance professionals at THW are dedicated to assist in selecting the insurance program that best fits a person’s needs. The THW Insurance team has more than 75 years of combined insurance experience.