Economic group talks old, new projects

G.C. Hixson, executive director of Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board, led the discussion on the projects, which included Project Instrument.

Hixson said Project Instrument representatives pulled a Mt. Juliet property from consideration. He also said project timeline does not allow time for the board to find an alternative site for developers.

Project Instrument featured an international music company that sought to build a 100,000-120,000-square-foot center that would serve as its U.S. headquarters, showroom, customer service center and distribution facility.

New projects Hixson highlighted included education, industrial and corporate service opportunities.

Hixson met with the president and senior staff members of a post-secondary institution that seeks 12,000-15,000 square feet of training and classroom space for a new center. The project is dubbed Project Upper.

Project Dirt features a national developer that seeks entrance into the Middle Tennessee market. The developer seeks 100-150 acres in the Interstate 40 and Interstate 840 corridors. Hixson said the company continues to analyze property and is doing due diligence on property and with Lebanon and utility providers.

Project SRC requires an existing facility of 300,000-600,000 square feet. The project would total up to 600 employees, which would include engineering, management, administrative and production positions.

Project representatives have scheduled a visit to two facilities in Wilson County.

Project Truss features a company that seeks 10-15 acres with rail access for construction of truss manufacturing. The company has set a date to visit potential Wilson County sites.

Project Phillips features a company that wants to expand its corporate service center. The project would require up to 800 employees.

The company prefers an existing office location in Davidson or Williamson counties, but Hixson and staff continue to update state project director of alternatives in Wilson County.