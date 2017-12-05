Open house set for entrepreneur center

The ceremony will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. at 104 E. Main St.

Historic Lebanon executive director Kim Parks and Historic Lebanon board chairman Nathan Harris discussed the future entrepreneur center earlier this year.

Parks said officials believe the center would bring a more modern aspect to the area with hopes to have more diverse businesses in the future to boost the city’s economy.

The group received a grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, which stipulates the center must be in the Main Street area.

“It has to train people who have an idea they’re not sure what to do with. The whole idea is to train entrepreneurs and place it in your historic downtown corridor,” said Parks, who said the center could boost consumer traffic for surrounding businesses.

The center will offer quarterly, nine-week classes to help entrepreneurs start their business, which will likely start in January. Cumberland University partnered with the city of Lebanon on the center.

“We think this is going to be a great asset for Cumberland University. They agree. Dr. Paul Stumb was extremely excited about our progress and what we have planned. We’re really hoping to engage the student body there in a way that helps connect the college with the community better,” Harris said.

For more information on Historic Lebanon, visit historiclebanon.com.