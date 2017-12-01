Twin Lakes Dental Care to open in Mt. Juliet

Boh and Mark Lineberry are in the final development and planning stages of the new building.

Boh is originally from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where his extended family still lives. After graduating dental school, he completed a one-year advanced training residency program, and served four years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force as a dentist. In 2016, he moved to Nashville and began work in private practice as an associate.

When Boh decided to pursue opening his own practice, he said Mt. Juliet seemed like the perfect fit.

“I saw a family oriented community with kind, hard-working and friendly people,” Boh said. “This, combined with the growth happening in this town, inspired me. In addition, the close-knit and community focus that Mt. Juliet emulates is important to me. The convenience of being right outside the city of Nashville, while positioned between two lakes, offering options for water fun, recreation and entertainment was the icing on the cake.”

As Twin Lakes will be the newest dental practice in the city, he said there are plenty of reasons to choose him as a dentist. Boh positioned his practice to fit snugly into Mt. Juliet by offering the same close-knit community atmosphere as the city.

“We pride ourselves in establishing lasting relationships with our patients,” Boh said. “We want to create a welcoming and friendly environment, where you can relax and trust that we will take great care of you. We want to understand your dental needs and concerns, and do everything we can to meet those needs and exceed your expectations. We will also offer evening appointments for your convenience.”

When not in the office, Boh said he enjoys going to the gym, golf, snow skiing, softball, hiking, and camping. He also likes traveling, reading and listening to podcasts. He is an involved member of Church of the City at Sylvan Park in Nashville.

With plans to open late next spring, Twin Lakes Dental Care will offer all general dental services, including exams, cleanings, fillings, crowns, bridges, emergency dentistry, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, Invisalign clear braces, root canals, extractions, periodontal gum therapy, dental implant crowns, sedation dentistry and nitrous oxide gas.

Lineberry is a key player in the renovation on north Mt. Juliet. He, through Lineberry Properties, has developed multiple properties on this block, including Starbucks, Krystal, SunTrust Bank and the shopping center that includes Affordable Kitchen and Bath, Elegant Diamonds, Memories Consignment, and Resha’s Dance Studio, Affordable Vet Clinic and Verizon.