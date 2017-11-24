Citizens Savings and Loan Corp. celebrates its 100th anniversary in November. 

Citizens Savings and Loan Corp. was formed Nov. 24, 1917 and first opened for business Dec. 3, 1917 in Chattanooga on the ground floor of the Volunteer State Life Building as a general loan and savings company.

The original officers included J.W. Bishop as president; T.H. Payne and L.O. Morin as vice presidents; D.H. Griswold as treasurer; and Raleigh Crumbliss as secretary. Charles R. Belcher served as president for more than 20 years from 1957-77, and his son, Richard S. Belcher served as president from 1977-2008. Pat St. Charles III, who was elected as chief executive officer in 2003, served as president and CEO since 2009. Curt Gwaltney joined the executive management team as chief operating officer in 2007. Citizens Savings and Loan remained locally owned and operated throughout its history.

While the savings and loan name was retained for 100 years, Citizens is not a savings and loan as currently known. Citizens Savings and Loan is a consumer finance company that offers traditional installment loans. It specializes in helping people with limited access to a bank credit to get the money they need.

Citizens offers traditional installment loans from $1,000-$20,000 or more on a secured and unsecured basis to help customers with major purchases such as vehicles, boats, furniture or appliances or to help with education, home improvements, car repairs, medical expenses, vacations and other similar needs.

Citizens Savings and Loan has grown and currently operates 19 branches in Middle and East Tennessee with one branch in north Georgia. The home office remains in downtown Chattanooga.

The Lebanon Citizens Savings and Loan office is at 1028 W. Main St. and is operated by manager Blair Wyatt, along with Kristi Holbrook and Jennifer Honea. The office hours are Mondays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The office encourages the public to enter its 100-year anniversary sweepstakes drawing.

The traditional installment loans offered by Citizens Savings and Loan are a time-tested consumer credit product. The loan is structured to be beneficial to the consumer with fixed terms, no prepayment penalties and is fully amortized to be repaid in manageable monthly installments of principal and interest. Traditional installment loans are an option for borrowers, offering them better rates and significantly higher levels of safety and affordability in comparison to other types of small-dollar loans. Having the ability to borrow relatively small sums on reasonable terms can help individuals weather a financial shock, smooth income fluctuations, build a positive credit history and facilitate a wealth-building purchase.